Bigg Boss 14: Colors Threatened By Political Parties Post Jaan Kumar Sanu's Anti-Marathi Remarks, Issues Apology!

Bigg Boss 14 is heating up with fights and argument, and now the heat is being felt outside the controversial house as well. During last night’s episode of the reality show, we saw Jaan Kumar Sanu telling co-contestant Nikki Tamboli not to speak to him in Marathi. This incident has now, reportedly, earned him and the broadcasting channel, Colors the wrath of the Shiv Sena and MNS aka Maharashtra’s political parties.

For those who do not know what happened in last night’s episode, Jaan during a heated argument said, “Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko.” (Don’t talk to me in Marathi. I will yell at you if you speak in Marathi in front of me. If you have the guts then speak to me in Hindi else don’t talk to me at all. I get irritated.)

As reported by Spotboye, Jaan Kumar Sanu and the broadcasting channel, Colors, have been threatened with dire consequences if an immediate apology is not made. A while ago, the channel issued an apology regarding the same on social media. Also, Jaan’s mother, Rita Bhattacharya, has spoken about it to the website.

Talking to the portal, Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother said, “I really want to request people to keep it like a game and not drag it outside. In yesterday’s episode, when Rahul, Nikki and Jaan were together in the red zone that time Rahul and Nikki were communicating something in Marathi which my son didn’t understand, so in return he told Nikki’ Aap Marathi mein baat mat karo’ kyunki use laga they are talking something against him. I just want them to see the situation and then come to a conclusion.”

Rita Bhattacharya continued, “How can we insult Maharashtra or Marathi language? We have been staying in Maharashtra for 35 years. This state has given Jaan’s father Kumar Sanu so much love and respect. My family and I are really disturbed because of such things.”

She added that there is a reason behind the makers of Bigg Boss 14 reminding them to speak in Hindi. Rita Bhattacharya said it is a reality game show that is telecasted internationally, so if the contestants don’t speak in Hindi there are chances viewers may not understand what’s happening.

Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother added, “I don’t understand why this big issue is being created out of it. Recently, my son was accused by Rahul Vaidya for nepotism on national television. At that time no one questioned about that or showed any kind of support to my kid. All the efforts and achievements were taken away from Jaan with one sentence.”

Rita Bhattacharya also mentioned, “I just want to request not to insult any language. We are Indians and we love Maharashtra. I know the Thackery family very well as Balasaheb Thakrey had helped me so much earlier. So, how could we deny this state or language? With folded hands, I would request you to please let go things and not make an issue out of it. Maharashtra has given birth to so many legends and we respect this place. Please leave my son alone.”

Talking about the apology issued by the channel broadcasting Bigg Boss 14, the social media statement reads, “We at COLORS apologise for the remarks in relation to the Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharastra.”

