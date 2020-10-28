Actor Sumeet Vyas is currently growing his beard and hair for the web series, Dark 7 White.

Taking to Instagram, Sumeet Vyas posted a few pictures flaunting his new look. “#beardo #blackswan #dark7white …Coming soon…,” he captioned one of the images.

Fans seem impressed with his makeover.

“Beard suits you… can’t wait to see you in ‘Dark 7 White‘,” a user commented.

Sumeet Vyas’s “Tripling” co-stars Amol Parashar and Maanvi Gagroo, too, reacted.

“Baba, even as baba you are beautiful,” Maanvi wrote.

“When she hasn’t replied in 2 hours,” Amol quipped.

The series follows the story of a chief minister who dies in an accident, and the dark secrets that emerge during the investigation into the death.

Nidhi Singh, Jatin Sarna and Monica Chaudhary also feature in the upcoming thriller that stars Vyas.

