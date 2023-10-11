It was back in 2014 when we met Mikesh and Tanya, a couple who plan to live together. Back then most millennials were in school and college and the concept of a live-in relationship was super-new. Permanent Roommates became highly popular, especially amongst the youth.. The second season of the show also became a huge hit and was released in 2016. Now, seven years later, we finally have the big announcement for season 3 and fans cannot keep calm!

Prime Video took to Instagram and made the big announcement. The post read, “guess who just moved in next door? your favourite couple, tankesh! #PermanentRoommatesOnPrime, new season, Oct 18 @theviralfever @sumeetvyas @nidhisin @sheebachaddha_ @deepakmishra18 @anandeshwardwivedi @sachin.pilgaonkar #ShishirSharma @ambrishverma3011 @ayeshiraza @rjsapnabhatt @shreyansh.pandey @shreyasrivastava10 @vaibhavsuman @koshyvijay.”

In the poster, we can see Mikesh (Sumeet Vyas) and Tanya Nagpal (Nidhi Singh) chilling on the sofa. Soon fans started commenting on the post. One netizen wrote, “Very excited for this 😍😍😍 my favourite series 😍,” while another wrote, “the one show that started it all ❤️.”

Another netizen wrote, “Counting sleeps until October 18th 😍😍.”

For those who are wondering what the hype is about, head to Prime Video and watch the first two seasons of the show. While the first season consisted of five episodes and was released on Youtube in 2014, the second season was launched on TVF Play in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

“We are excited to bring back the much-loved relationship drama to our viewers. It manifests our commitment to serving audiences worldwide with content that is not only entertaining but also highly relatable. The characters Mikesh and Tanya and their bittersweet companionship while working through their personal ambitions, and how it has a bearing on their relationship has resonated well with the audience. The latest season is poised to bring back that quintessential world of Permanent Roommates and also elevate the show’s fandom further,” said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India, in a statement.

The Sumeet Vyas starrer will be released on October 18.

