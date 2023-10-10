The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 and in 3 days thousands have lost their lives. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip along Israel’s border launched an unforeseen attack on Israel that took the country by surprise. As the war continues, countries are praying for peace. Many Indians who are stuck in the war are trying to be rescued. After Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Israel when the war began, now Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame has revealed that she was also supposed to be in the country and her tickets were booked.

Munmun took to Instagram to thank the Almighty for saving her as she revealed that her tickets to Israel had to be postponed due to an urgent shoot. According to the actress, she was all set to fly to Israel in the week the war began.

Munmun Dutta shared a copy of her passport and wrote, ” I am shuddering about the fact that I was supposed to be in ISRAEL right NOW. My tickets were booked but had to postpone it for next week as my night shift suddenly extended as there were a few extra scenes added. As much as I felt sad then, I am absolutely convinced now that there was a Higher power in play that saved me from what could have potentially killed me.”

She continued, “I don’t know what and how to express my gratitude. This reiterates the fact that there’s God and Jo bhi hota hai ache ke liye hota hai I hope Israel finds peace, the world finds peace.”

Munmun Dutta gained fame via her role as Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show also starred Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi, amongst others.

On the other hand, Nushrratt Bharuccha had flown to Israel for the 39th Haifa International Film Festival. Her film Akelli was selected for an entry at the prestigious film festival. After being stuck for hours, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress safely returned home. Nushrratt gave out an official statement today and thanked the Indian Government, the Indian Embassy, and the Israel Embassy for ensuring her safety.

