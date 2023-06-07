‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the nuptial knot with her long-time partner Ashesh L. Sajnani on Wednesday. The couple had an intimate Gurudwara wedding ceremony in Mumbai and were surrounded by their family and loved ones.

The two were in a relationship for the last six years. Ashesh is a hotelier and restaurateur by profession. They had a traditional roka ceremony amongst their families in May.

For her wedding ceremony, Sonnalli Seygall opted for a beautiful pink Manish Malhotra saree with while embroidery and sequin work. Ashesh L. Sajnani complimented his broide by opting for an off white sherwani by Kunal Rawal with a turban matching the colour of her bride’s outfit. The actress completed her look with statement stone and diamond jewellery (chain, mang tikka and rings), Kalire, pink bangles and a million dollar smile.

Taking to Instagram a couple of hours ago, Sonnalli Seygall shared a few images fromt eh intimate ceremony and captioned it, “Sabr & Shukr 🙏”

Talking about the new phase of her life, Sonnalli Seygall said: “Ashesh and I were very sure about this one thing that we wanted, a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us and hence, we chose to have our wedding in a Gurudwara. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together.”

The actress made her bridal entry on the song she had always envisioned and much to her delight, it is a part of Pakki Gurbani. The theme of the wedding was kept in the tones of pink and green.

