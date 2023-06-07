One of the cons of being in showbiz is that a celebrity often finds themselves embroiled in controversies for speaking their minds, something they did or because of their personal lives. Aamir Khan has been in the news for all three reasons, and today, we bring you one of the controversies that arose from his relationships.

As per reports, nearly two decades ago, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist was accused of abandoning his love child – Jaan, with British journalist Jessica Hines. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

In 2005, a Stardust article about Aamir Khan left his fans shocked. The article claimed that Khan and a British journalist, Jessica Hines, were in a live-in relationship. As per the report, after being in a relationship for quite some time, Jessica realised she was pregnant with Aamir’s child. Yes, the report clearly stated that he had fathered a love child who the journalist named Jaan.

The report further stated that Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines met during the shooting of Ghulam, before moving in together. As for their love child, the report alleged that Aamir refused to own up to the child and even asked Jessica to go for an abortion or to end their relationship. The journalist refused to end her child’s life and gave birth to Jaan in 2003.

Post leaving Aamir and giving birth to Jaan, Hines accused the writer Sonali Jaffar of interfering with her privacy. However, she later released a statement saying that whatever she had written was true. She even stated that if Khan wanted to deny or do a DNA test, he was welcome to – however, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor never said anything related to this.

In 2007, Jessica Hines married a London-based businessman named William Talbot. Talking about him and how he took care of her and Aamir Khan’s alleged lovechild Jaan, she had told the Times of India, “When I was in India for a long while working on my Amitabh Bachchan book, William took care of Jaan. He is very supportive and protective of my son. He is a happy kid, he has a daddy now in William, so why should he ask about anybody else.”

In 2012, Jaan was featured in Vogue Magazine, UK, and Jessica Hines shared his picture on Twitter. Check out how he looked over a decade ago.

Talking about Aamir Khan’s personal life, the ‘Dangal’ actor married Reena Dutta in the late ‘80s, but the two divorced in 2002. 2005 he tied the knot to Kiran Rao, but they parted ways in 2021. Besides allegedly being the father of Jaan, Aamir has three children – son Junaid and daughter Ira with his first wife and son Azad with his second wife.

What do you think of these accusations made against Aamir Khan by the magazine? Let us know in the comments.

