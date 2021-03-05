Permanent Roommates went on to be the flag bearer in shifting India’s gaze towards the digital arena. Starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, the show is the first web series of the country and enjoys a fanbase across it. While on that, the biggest mystery ever was if there is a season 3?

While season two of the show released back in 2016, there have been no updates about the future plans. Speculations had that Permanent Roommates 3 is happening but to no confirmation. It turns out, Sumeet Vyas who joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation is in the mood to spill the tea. And Vyas has even confirmed the third season. Read on to know everything that Sumeet has to say about the same.

Joining Koimoi, when Sumeet Vyas was asked if there is a possibility of Permanent Roommates 3, the actor broke big news. He said definitely there is and the work on the same has already begun. “Definitely aa raha hai (it is coming). We really want to write it this year. So we already had initial conversations about how and what direction we can take it in. We really want to do it, let’s hope that it happens and it takes shape,” Sumeet said.

In the chat further, he spoke about setting goals and how Permanent Roommates changed things for him in a good way. He said, “I actually set goals too late in my life. I was just running on the field. Initial 10 15 years of my life I was doing anything and everything that came my way. I did not think that I will be able to do much as far as camera and acting is concerned. I am going to actively continue doing theatre, is what I thought. Then Permanent Roommates happened, and sort of really turned things around for me, so that happened.”

Sumeet Vyas added, “But when that happened once, I definitely set a goal that I will not let myself follow a template. Like if comedy is working for me, I am not going to just keep doing that. I wanted to be remembered for different parts that I play not as a guy who is a funny dude. I would want to be remembered as an actor they could place anywhere. Like Pankaj Kapoor, for that matter, you cannot place him anywhere. You call him a comic actor or a serious one, He is an actor, he can be anyone. So that is the goal and I am still running for it.”

