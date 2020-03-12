Permanent Roommates Fans, Sumeet Vyas’ Mikesh & Nidhi Singh’s Tanya Are Coming Back BUT With A Twist!

Before there was Netflix and Amazon Prime, it was on YouTube the Indian audience got to see interesting series and one of them being – Permanent Roommates. The show gave us an adorable couple – Mikesh and Tanya, played by Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, respectively.

After 2 successful seasons, fans have been waiting for years for the third season. Well, good news for all the Mikesh and Tanya fans as Permanent Roommates is all set to come back, but with a twist. The series is now turned into an audio show titled as ‘Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said’ and will be available on ‘Audible SUNO’.

In an interview with Indian Express, when Sumeet Vyas was asked about the series coming back in the form of a completely new medium, the Veere Di Wedding actor said that he was ecstatic. They wanted to take the story forward but weren’t sure how to reinvent. When the story came their way, everyone associated with it was excited, especially with a new medium and a new way to tell the story of Mikesh and Tanya and it’s like Permanent Roommates, version 1.5.

When asked what can one expect from Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, Vyas shared, “Well, the episodes are new with different stories. Also, for the audience, it’s going to be very liberating as the visuals will not bind them. They will be able to use their vivid imagination when it comes to details of what the character is wearing, where are they etc. It’s going to be more like reading a book. It’s definitely going to be a unique experience for everyone.”

