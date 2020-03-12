Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Starry Post But Deletes It  Later, We Wonder Why?

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has just ventured into the digital world, shared a quirky picture of herself in a face mask. While the picture was fun and candid, the Angrezi Medium actress later decided to delete it.

Kareena on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the photograph of herself in a pink coloured face mask with white stars made on it.

“Such a star… I mean the mask,” Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 28.9 K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The picture went viral in no time and it was flooding with likes and comments in no time. But the actress in sometime deleted it due to reasons unknown.

On the acting front, Kareena currently awaits the release of “Angrezi Medium“, which also stars Irrfan Khan.

“Angrezi Medium” is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy “Hindi Medium” that also starred Irrfan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on Friday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!