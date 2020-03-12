Not Just Radha, Karan Johar Loved Grooving To Jaya Prada’s THIS Iconic Song

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s all-time favourite song is “Dafli wale dafli bajaa“, in the Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada starrer “Sargam“, which had released in 1979.

” ‘Dafli…’ song from the film ‘Sargam’ was indeed my most favourite song. During my childhood, I remember whenever my father asked me to dance on the song, I would dance on this song but on the steps of Jaya Pradaji instead of Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor),” Karan said.

Karan opened up on the “The Kapil Sharma Show“, where he appeared with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to promote their upcoming co-production “Sooryavanshi“, starring Akshay Kumar. Johar also opened up on Shetty.

“Rohit has a pulse of understanding the audience and his films have an immense level of action, emotion and drama, which reflects well at the box office. This is solely his craft,” said Johar.

“Sooryavanshi” is scheduled to release on March 24.

