‘Tis the season to expand one’s family. Ever since the lockdown was put in place in March last year, many celebrities have welcomed a new member to their family. While recently we told you actors Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant were turning parent for the first time, now we’ve got to know Rannvijay Singha is also making his family bigger.

As per a recent post by the MTV Roadies 1 winner and current show host, the actor and wife Prianka Singha are all set to become a family of four. Check out his post below.

Taking to Instagram, Rannvijay Singha posted a picture of Prianka and their daughter Kainaat and him from London. While he was dressed in blue and white short pants, a black jacket with yellow lining and a neon yellow cap, Mrs Singha looked stunning in a pair of denim, a black sweater, trench coat and knee-high boots.

The picture shared by Rannvijay Singha shows his hand place of her bulging tummy, while Prianka holds Kainaat’s hand while posing in front of a waterfall. The Roadies host captioned the post, “Missing the three of you so much…”

Reacting to this news, Roadies’ Varun Sood wrote, “can’t wait!!!!!” Neha Dhupia wrote, “Rannn, Prianka, kai…. Congratulations.” Samyuktha Hegde, Shweta Mehta, Shruti Sinha, Lauren Gottlieb, and others associated with the show also congratulated the couple. Actor Angad Bedi wrote, “Congratulations brother”.

His fans, too, took to social media and congratulated the star. One user wrote, “Congratulations sir 😍 waiting for another rannvijay or priyankaa love from jabalpur ( mp)” Another fan replied to the post writing, “Many congratulations to you Rann & to Prianka ! And to little Kai”

After dating Prianka Vohra for a while, Ranvijay married her on April 14, 2014, in Mombasa, Kenya. The couple welcomed their daughter Kainaat on January 17, 2017.

Congratulation, Rannvijay Singha and Prianka.

