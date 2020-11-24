Sumeet Vyas recalls the defining moment he decided to be an actor

Actor Sumeet Vyas recalls the defining moment when he decided to become an actor, which happened in his life two decades ago.

Advertisement

“I think it was 20 years ago. I was already working in the studio as an editor and earning money. Since I grew up watching theatre, (I was) surrounded by people who were constantly talking about the play, literature, art, history and culture. I took them as a part of my life, without thinking of taking it up professionally. Then one day, I watched a play in Prithvi Theatre, in which my father acted. After the play ended, when I was returning home, I just told myself I will live to perform — that this is the true calling. I have been acting seriously, since then,” he said.

Advertisement

Sumeet will soon be seen in the web series “Dark 7 White”. This is the second time he will be seen in a web series produced by Ekta Kapoor.

“It is interesting that in the two shows (with Ekta), I play drastically different characters. Previously on ‘The Verdict: State vs Nanavati’ I played the lawyer Ram Jethmalani, a much older character. With heavy prosthetics and a different body language, I was almost unrecognisable. In this show (‘Dark 7 White’) I play a young man from a royal family who starts off as an aimless brat and turns into a manipulative individual with a great plan. My idea is always to play something different and challenge myself,” Sumeet told IANS.

About playing his role, he added that it was “quite interesting to tap into a mindset that is so multi-layered”.

Sumeet Vyas’s Yudhveer is a character with political ambitions and is hungry for power. In the story, he ends up being nominated by his party as the next chief ministerial candidate.

“My character in this is royal, carefree and has different shades. It’s a challenging character to portray,” he added, about his role in the youth-oriented political thriller murder mystery that has elements of dark humour.

“Dark 7 White” also features Nidhi Singh, Jatin Sarna, Monica Chaudhary, Taniya Kalra, Kunj Anand, and Rachit Bahal. The show releases on November 24, on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

Must Read: Pathan: Deepika Padukone To Play An Agent In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube