Actor Jatin Sarna is all set to thrill the audience with his new web series titled Dark 7 White. It’s a new ALTBalaji thriller that releases today. Directed by Sattwik Mohanty and produced by Ekta Kapoor, it also stars Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh. In the series, the Jatin will play the role of a cop named ACP Abhimanyu.

The actor became everyone’s favourite with his performance as notorious Bunty in Sacred Games. Jatin gave a superb performance as a goon and fans still address him with his on screen name till date. Koimoi spoke to Jatin Sarna about this transition in his career of playing a cop after playing a goon.

About his character ACP Abhimanyu in Dark 7 White, Jatin said, “I wanted to do a cop’s role. I did in one film and it was just one scene. The film was Oh, Teri! From then onwards, I always wanted to do a police’s role. I am very much inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Zanjeer. I love his performance in the film. Again in Khakee, he did an amazing job. There are a lot of such good cop roles like Singham, Simba Chulbul Pandey, Rowdy Rathore etc. They all are such incredible actors and have given great performances.”

Jatin Sarna added, “I wanted to make one thing very sure that when people see me in a police role, they should say ‘Aree, yeh alag hai ekdum’. I have worked hard and result will come out when people will watch the series.”

When asked if it bothers him that people still address him as Bunty from Sacred Games, Jatin answered, “It’s all in our hands. If people will love my performance as ACP Abhimanyu, maybe they will address me as Abhimanyu. After watching Chhalaang, a lot of them are addressing me as ‘Halwai’. So I feel good that my work is reaching to people. People can see that I am more than Bunty. I work hard so that people don’t recognise me only as Bunty. But it’s their love that they enjoy addressing me as Bunty. From my side, it’s my job to give them different roles for them to enjoy. I feel good that people enjoy every character I play and it motivates me to do better every time.”

Are you planning to watch Dark 7 White? Do let us know in the comments section below.

