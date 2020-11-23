Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 was going to be one of the biggest releases of 2020. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown, nothing has gone as per plans for anyone. It will soon be December and several big films like Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha and others have gotten affected.

’83 is based on former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev’s life and India’s 1983 World Cup victory. Directed by Kabir Khan, it has an great ensemble cast which consists of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk and also Deepika Padukone. DP will play Dev’s wife Romi in the movie.

Koimoi spoke to actor Jatin Sarna, who is geared up for the release of his ALTBalaji web show, Dark 7 White. In ’83, the actor will portray former Indian cricketer, Yashpal Sharma. We asked the actor about the status of Ranveer Singh starrer’s theatrical release. Sarna assured us that the film will release in cinema halls only.

Jatin Sarna told Koimoi, “Yes, film release hogi aur cinema hall mein release hogi. Next year ka uska release hai. Pehle 3 mahino mein ek acchi si date dekh ke usko release kiya jayega (Yes, the film will release in cinema halls only. In the first three months of 2021, they will look for a good date to release ’83).” Not just this, the news gets better for Ranveer Singh fans.

The Dark 7 White actor added, “Lekin sabse pehle logon ki safety important hai. Jab tak yeh corona ka sahi nahi ho jata, nahi karenge hum release. OTT platform pe koi matlab nahi iss film ko laane ka. Hum log yahi aim kar rahe hai ke cinema halls mein hi dikhayi jayegi film. Uski tayyari chal rahi hai. Dekhte hai kya hota hai (But people’s safety is of utmost importance. We won’t release until coronavirus problem goes away. There is no point in releasing the film on OTT platform. We are aiming to release it in theatres and are working on it. Let’s see what happens).”

Well, that’s a good news for all Ranveer Singh fans! Where do you want ’83 to release, cinema hall or digital platform? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

