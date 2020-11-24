Bigg Boss 14 fame Jaan Kumar Sanu is out of the house, and since then he has been giving some explosive interviews against his father. One of the major allegations he put on his father was of not helping him and his mother. For those who are unaware, Jaan is Kumar’s Sanu from his first wife.

Advertisement

It’s been 27 years since Kumar divorced his first wife (Jaan’s mother). In his latest interview, the veteran singer opens up about how he’s tired with all of this. He also claims that he has provided everything he could to his son Jaan. He opens up about giving up on his ‘Aashiqui’ bungalow and much more.

Advertisement

In his interview with Bollywood Life, Kumar Sanu said, “First of all, everyone please see that video again. Nowhere have I even said one word about his (Jaan Kumar Sanu’s) upbringing. I had said, ‘Nalayak baatein nahi karna chahiye.’ ‘Nalayak baatein’, maine usko nalayak nahi bola. The other thing is that staying in Maharashtra, it’s necessary to respect Maharashtrians, and that lesson should’ve been taught to him. That’s what I had spoken about, not the upbringing — his upbringing has happened very well.”

He also added, “Now, another thing that he says is that my father has given me nothing other than the name, Kumar Sanu, he’s not supported us at all. I feel very hurt hearing that. Maybe he was too small and doesn’t know it, but when I had divorced in 2001 (his first wife, Jaan’s mother), I had given everything what his mummy wanted, whatever she had demanded through the court, along with the Aashiqui bungalow (his bungalow, named after the 1990 film that had made Kumar Sanu an overnight nationwide sensation). Plus, my son used to keep meeting me, but after Bigg Boss, I don’t if he will. Even before entering Bigg Boss, he had met me and spoke to me at length. I wasn’t in favour of him going on the show since the beginning, but it was his choice, he’s a big fan of the show, auditioned for it and went.”

Kumar Sanu also revealed about making Jaan meet producers and music directors. He said, “After that, he (Jaan) had requested me, ‘Baba, humko show mein lo,’ toh humne show mein liya unko, ‘Baba humko thoda sa music director se, producer se mila do,’ toh I took him to Mahesh Bhatt, Ramesh Taurani and many other people I know since a long time. Now, if they give him work or not, it’s up to them. That’s completely on his talent, I have no say over that. So, you only tell me how is it true that beside my name I’ve given him nothing. Today, he’s become so big, how has he become so big? He didn’t work when he was little, neither was there any other earning member in their home (Jaan and his mother’s), so no doubt, I feel very sad when I hear all this. Even when I contracted coronavirus (he has, thankfully, made a full recovery now), I never received a single call from that house. Even now, Jaan hasn’t even asked me once. See, love can’t be one-sided, aur ek haath se taali nahi bajti.”

“So, whatever, it is, whenever they wanted, they spoke well with me, now after going on Bigg Boss, something else is said about me. So, sometimes, I become good, they feel fortunate that Kumar Sanu is their daddy, phir bolte hai, ‘Daddy bahut kharab hai.’ So, after hearing all this at 60+… at this age, I was living peacefully for 20 years with my family (from his second marriage) after my divorce. I’m very happy with my family. After 20 years, I don’t again what to get into all this. If they really feel I’ve done nothing, I’ve told the public everything through your medium. And I’m not just saying it, I have all the proof with me, it’s all written in the divorce papers, whatever I’ve given,” said Kumar Sanu expressing his disapproval.

Must Read: Varun Badola’s Heartbreaking Note As His Father & Noted Actor Vishwa Mohan Badola Passes Away

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube