On November 23, actors Alka Kaushal and Varun Badola‘s father and noted theatre artist Vishwa Mohan Badola passed away. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor’s wife Rajeshwari Sachdev shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page. The family is completely shattered with the loss.

Today, Varun took to his Instagram page to share a long and emotional message about his father. The actor’s father Vishwa Mohan Badola played vital roles in several movies and has some good theatre work under his name. Some of his Bollywood work includes Swades, Munna Bhai MBBS, Jodhaa Akbar and many others.

On his Instagram page, Varun Badola wrote, “A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but… follow.”

“If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing… well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN,” added Varun Badola.

“Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 – 2020,” shared an emotional Varun Badola.

May Vishwa Mohan Badola’s soul rest in peace! We hope for strength for Varun and his family.

