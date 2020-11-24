Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy Passes Away At 55

Actor Ashiesh Roy, who is known for playing important characters in television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Simar Ka has passed on Tuesday. The cause of death is said to be kidney failure. The Raja Natwarlal actor had been keeping unwell for a while. He was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital in May this year.

Ashiesh was 55. Amit Behl, senior joint secretary of CINTAA confirmed the news. Roy was living in Pataliputra building in Jogeshwari. He passed away at his residence.

As reported by Times Of India, Amit said, “Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called me to inform the portal about it.” Actress Tina Ghai also confirmed the news. She said, “We are grief-stricken. We have activated the Zonal heads at CINTAA. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home.”

The security guard of Ashiesh Roy’s building informed, “Ashiesh saab died at 3.45 am last night. His servant came running down and said he had a couple of big hiccups and collapsed. Unka health problem toh chal hi raha tha but the servant said he was quite okay yesterday. In fact, he was supposed to undergo a dialysis today, too. “

Reportedly, Ashiesh’s sister is arriving from Kolkata for his funeral which is supposed to be held by late evening. The late actor had been admitted to a Juhu hospital multiple times in recent past. He was suffering from water retention. He was undergoing the treatment but had run out of money.

We offer our condolences to his family and friends.

