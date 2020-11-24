Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to feature in yet another music video together. Titled ‘Shona Shona’ both will be seen showing off their dancing skills in the upcoming track which will be released on November 25.

Siddharth took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the song. While just a few hours are left to be released on YouTube, fans can’t control their excitement. As SidNaaz fans are waiting with bated breath to see the duo’s new song, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are also leaving no stones unturned to increase the curiosity for their new project.

In the poster, Siddharth Shukla looks charming in his silver-coloured pants and printed jacket while Shehnaaz Gill showed off elegance in the golden shimmery short dress. Interestingly they can be striking a pose which is quite similar to ‘Titanic’ pose epitomized by Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio in the 1997 Hollywood blockbuster.

The poster shows that the two are getting all ‘groovy and mushy’ and certainly their chemistry is one fire as always. Fans just can’t wait to see SidNaaz recreate it in their next project! Sharing the poster, Siddharth wrote, “#ShonaShona Out on 25th November @shehnaazgill @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar @anshul300 @desimusicfactory @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma.”

Take a look at the poster below:

Here are some of the fan’s reaction after the poster was shared on social media:

Undoubtedly, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill make for the ‘perfect stylish duo’ and their smiles have swooned many fans since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. However, they have not even confirmed or denied whether they are in a relationship. Nevertheless, fans still think that they are made for each other.

Previously, fellow BB contestant and actor Shefali Jariwali also shared her opinion about the duo during an interview with Bollywood Life. She said, “See, that is my opinion of their equation from what I saw inside the house. Sidharth definitely cares for her but I did not find it a romantic equation per se. However, saying that, I would be happy if they indeed fell in love and got married. It would be great. It will be wonderful.”

