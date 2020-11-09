Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill said “she is not in the mood”, in her social media post.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz posted a boomerang video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she is seen turning around and showing her hand.

Advertisement

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill, who is popularly known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, seems to be getting ready for a shoot as she has rollers set in her hair. She is dressed in a powder pink jacket and blue denim.

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill has put a sticker which reads: “Not in the mood.”

Recently, Shehnaaz featured in the music video of Arjun Kanungo’s new song. Titled “Waada hai”, the song is sung and composed by Kanungo, and has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Her rumoured beau, Sidharth Shukla was seen gushing about the music video.

Sidharth had tweeted: “Hey @ishehnaaz_gill… looking good in Waada hai nice song…. way to go girl.

Must Read: Did You Know? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Falguni Rajani AKA Gulfam Kali Has Been Part Of Taarak Mehta

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube