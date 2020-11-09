Ever since ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club, the Indian hub for OTT platform announced the launch of their magnum opus ‘Paurashpur’, fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look of this larger-than-life show. With a stellar star cast and a talented crew onboard, we know the magnitude of the series is going to be a grand treat for its fans. Keeping the spirits high of the audience, the makers have revealed the first look of Shilpa Shinde today, where the diva is seen adorning the role of Queen Meerawati. It certainly is a treat for Shilpa’s fans as the actress makes her OTT debut in grand style along with making a return to mainstream acting after a long time.

Looking fearsome, yet graceful as ever, Queen Meerawati is one of the leads in the show, where Shilpa plays a devoted wife. The first wife of the King, Shilpa carries the power of knowledge with her and graces the throne of the queen. Fans are in awe as they will witness their favourite household name in a completely new avatar and needless to say, they are loving it, so much so, that her first look was trending on Twitter in India at #1.

Commenting on the same, the Shilpa Shinde shares, “This is my first stint with ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club and I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati. I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel ‘Paurashpur’ is the show that I have been looking for. This will also be my first project with Ekta Kapoor and I am delighted to work with her and all the amazing cast and crew in the show. I hope people keep showering their love to all of us in this venture.”

Paurashpur will be directed by Shachindra Vats and produced by Jaasvand Entertainment. The series also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Sahil Salathia, among others. Get ready to witness an astounding period drama never seen before on the Indian OTT space!

