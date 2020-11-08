Actress Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in an upcoming web show titled Paurashpur that, she says, is a subject untouched in the OTT space.

Advertisement

“I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati,” Shilpa said.

“I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel Paurashpur is the show that I have been looking for,” added Shilpa Shinde, who has been part of shows such as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and a winner on Bigg Boss 11.

Advertisement

Paurashpur also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini. The show will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.

Meanwhile, Television actress and winner of “Bigg Boss 11” Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Sidharth Shukla.

“Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot,” Shilpa told spotboye.com.

She asserted that Sidharth, who has become the most-talked-about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show.

Are y’all excited to see Shilpa Shinde back in action again? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Before Ayushmann Khurrana, This Actor From The Show Had Done Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube