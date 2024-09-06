While all the main cast members of Stree reprised their roles in the sequel, Flora Saini, who played the titular role of the spirit in the original 2018 film, did not return for the second installment.

Instead, actress Bhoomi Rajgor played the role, and the audience praised her portrayal. Flora has now reflected on not being a part of Stree 2, revealing her decision not to return to the film series.

Flora Saini Let Go Of Stree 2 As She Felt There Was No Substance to Her Character

Flora recently sat down for an interview with Times of India, where she talked in detail about why she did not reprise her titular role in Stree 2. The Rana Naidu actress revealed that she felt the character was not good enough in the sequel, as the narrative largely focussed on Sarkata.

“It was a professional decision not to do Stree 2. The sequel was all about Sakata. There was barely any Stree. She comes in the end and that’s all. There is no emotion to that character,” said the actress.

Flora added that she is in a different stage in her career than she was in 2018, and she would not have gotten much to do in the sequel. “I have evolved in my career from 2018 to 2024. I’ve done much more work now. And I felt there was nothing for me to do (in the sequel). There was no substance to the character.”

Flora Says She Didn’t Want to Play Shraddha Kapoor’s Mother in Stree 2

Citing another reason for backing out of the project, Flora said that she did not want to play Stree, who is revealed to be Shraddha Kapoor’s mother in Stree 2. “Moreover, this time she plays Shraddha Kapoor’s mother. I was not convinced playing her,” she said, adding, “I did not know she was the mom. If she was the mother then the entire first part seems redundant. Why would she ask Vicky to do the entire drama, if the ghost would have been won by just being called Maa?”

When asked if she regretted her decision after looking at the box office numbers of Stree 2, Flora said she did have some sleepless nights initially but stands by her choice after having watched the movie. “I am very happy with the projects that I do. I am blessed with very good work. I don’t want this to affect my work. I wish we had a little more something to do for me. I would have never said no,” she concluded.

Must Read: Do You Know Sonakshi Sinha’s Remuneration Demand For Starring In Salman Khan’s Dabbang?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News