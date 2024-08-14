Right now, the internet is talking about two things: Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar. The Khel Khel Mein actor, as per the speculations, plays a very important cameo in the film, and Akshay’s official entry to the horror-comedy Universe is being hailed by the audiences after the first show of the film.

The audience cannot get over Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty and Rajkummar Rao’s acting skills as well. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is being hailed for creating such an entertaining Universe and pulling it successfully without flaws or repetition.

Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor are ruling with Stree 2, and the audiences have already given their verdict on the film after watching the first show tonight. We have tried to keep it spoiler-free, without any pictures from the movie that are currently flooding social media!

A Bumper Start!

A user was impressed by the film and wrote, “Stree 2 will be a Blockbuster! Rajkummar Rao again owns the film like the first one. Good all-around support around him. Shraddha is again in bits & pieces. VFX, horror, & Action poor.” Another comment read, “Stree2 is a must-watch to feel enlightenment by the perfect blend of humor and horror (H2). Audience guaranteed receipts to makers(Maddock Films) is “Go to cloud 9 and enjoy the real hype. Gigantic Success”

Akshay Kumar’s Top Notch Cameo

Ever since the preview, the internet has not been able to stop talking about Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film. A user wrote, “Shraddha ki film hai yaa Akshay Kumar ki? X pe toh unke cameos k hi charche hai!! He owns it, and how! After previews, only King Akki K Charche!”

Laughter Certified

The film grabs all the points for being a successful comedy. A user wrote, “What a movie! Laugh Riot throughout. A proper Horror-Comedy entertainer just like its predecessor. The Cameos and the post-credit scenes. Waiting for the next movie in the Universe. Must Watch.” Another comment on X read, “Stree 2 has been watched. The entire crowd was thoroughly engaged and entertained. Raj Kumar Rao is a genius, and Shraddha is meant for the big screen. Maza aaya. Easy peasy blockbuster.” A user wrote, “Saying it again Content is King!.”

The Stellar Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar’s cameo, the entire cast was applauded. A comment read, “Highly engaging and gripping first half, followed by a good Second Half. Rajkummar Rao is the movie’s show-stealer. Without him, we can’t imagine stree2; he carried the entire movie effortlessly. Trio Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishekh Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi steal the show.” Another comment read, “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is the most popular Bollywood Horror film since Ramsay! Exceptional star cast, Solid Cameos, top-notch graphics, filled with jump scares and enough punch lines to tickle your funny bone, A True Blue Blockbuster overloaded with chartbuster music.”

Box Office Predictions

Audiences have already been predicting the film collection. A user wrote, “Akshay Kumar is going to give his career’s biggest opening with Stree 2. So so happyyyyy.” Another comment read, “Looking at the early reactions, Stree 2 should target 300 crore India nett and 500 crore worldwide gross.”

Stree 3 Already In Buzz

While only a section of audiences have watched Stree 2 in the night, the internet is already buzzing with the expectations from Stree 3. A user wrote, “Congrats to Akki for joining a successful franchise & waiting for Ayushman n’s Vampire film.” Another comment read, “Box office will be on fire with Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao all in Stree 3!” One more user wrote, “Akshay Kumar’s cameo in Stree 2 Sarkate Ka Aatank and Varun Dhawan’s stellar cameo. And now 100 sure #AkshayKumar Main Villain in Stree 3.”

Note: Do not look for more reviews and verdicts by the audiences on social media since there are tons of spoilers waiting for you. Again, we warn you not to use social media and go through anything related to the film. It will surely kill your excitement!

