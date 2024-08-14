Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao should be celebrating the arrival of Stree 2 right now as the film has touched the almost 20 crore mark for day 1 already with its advance booking. In fact, the advance booking for day 1 took a bumper route after the night premiere show.

Stree 2 Premiere Show Impact

After the 1st night 1st show, the horror-comedy has taken a swift uptrend on BMS with as many as 40 – 45K tickets being booked on BMS at around 9 pm. The number came down after 12 am, August 15, but still, it is beasting with around 20K tickets being booked per hour!

The film arrived in theaters a few hours ago, and these preview shows are expected to add another good 7 – 8 crore to the opening day collection. According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, the advance booking for the premiere show in the National Chains was around 153.5K.

Stree 2 Day 1 Advance Booking

For August 15, till 12.30 am, the horror comedy has earned 19.59 crore gross collection, excluding the blocked seats, with 6.8 lakh sold tickets for 12K shows. The film already brought the biggest day 1 advance booking for a Hindi film in 2024, beating Fighter.

Stree 2 Beats Dunki

Now, as per the latest update, the horror comedy has surpassed the day 1 advance booking of Dunki by almost 29%, and this number will grow further overnight. Dunki’s advance booking for day 1 was around 15.40 crore, with 5,58,766 sold tickets. Meanwhile, by 12.30 am, Shraddha Kapoor‘s horror-comedy has sold 6,87,402 tickets.

O Stree Kal Dhoom Dhaam Se Aana

Despite clashing with Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein & John Abraham’s Vedaa, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film is expected to bring one of the biggest openings in Hindi Cinema and might even make some new records.

Let the chants begin – O Stree, Kal Dhoom Dhaam Se Aana!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

