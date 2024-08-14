Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to arrive on August 14 at the night with their horror-comedy film Stree 2, a sequel to their film Stree that established the horror-comedy Universe created by Dinesh Vijan. The film is expected to open big with 40 – 42 crore net collection in India.

Stree 2 All Set To Beat Records

The horror-comedy film is all set to beat many records, and it has already started making records at the box office with its ticket sales and advance booking numbers. The film is leading by a huge margin amidst the three-way clash with Vedaa & Khel Khel Mein.

While Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor will lock horns with Akshay Kumar‘s multistarrer and John Abraham’s action drama, Stree 2 is coming out as the clear winner even before it officially opens at the box office.

In fact, the film is all set to break one Shah Rukh Khan record while it takes over Salman Khan in the next 12 hrs, dethroning them from their power positions at the Independence Day Box Office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Independence Day Box Office Record

SRK has been ruling the record for the biggest paid preview ever with his film Chennai Express, which was an Independence Day release of the year 2013. Ever since it has been 11 years, but no Hindi film could come close to going past the 6.75 crore paid preview collection. But finally, Stree 2 is all set to challenge this record!

Pushing Salman Khan’s Opening

It is expected that Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s film would open in the range of 40 – 42 crore and might beat Gadar 2’s opening of 40.10 crore. However, there is still time to see if this record breaks or not. However, one spot, the horror comedy is definitely claiming is Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger opening.

The Spy Universe film was released on August 15, 2012, and opened at 32.92 crore, and Stree 2 is definitely pushing Salman Khan to number 3 in the list of the Top 5 highest Independence Day openers. All eyes on more records to be made by the film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Bollywood films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 VS Khel Khel Mein Box Office Clash: Rajkummar Rao To Avenge Akshay Kumar’s 1426.4% Higher Opening When They Battled Last Time In 2019!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News