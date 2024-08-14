Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office: Triptii Dimri's Film Outpaces Its Original Run In Just 5 Days, Poised To Break Rockstar Re-Release Record!

In a surprising turn of events, the re-release of the romantic drama Laila Majnu has not only outperformed its original box office run but achieved this feat in a mere five days. This remarkable success comes amidst a period of underwhelming new releases, marking a significant win for the film.

Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office Day 5

Starring national crush Triptii Dimri aka ‘Bhabhi No. 2’ and Avinash Tiwary, the heart-wrenching tale of love and loss has garnered 85 lakh on its fifth day (Tuesday), pushing its total re-release earnings to over 3.75 crore. In comparison, the film’s entire original run brought in around 3.20 crore.

Beats Saturday & Monday Collections

What’s particularly noteworthy is that Laila Majnu‘s day five collection outpaced its Monday and Saturday earnings, signalling strong word-of-mouth and growing audience interest. Initially, there were concerns that the film might struggle to surpass its original earnings due to the influx of new releases on August 15. However, the movie defied expectations, achieving the milestone ahead of schedule.

Laila Majnu Set To Surpass Rocstar’s Re-Release Collections

Laila Majnu is all set to beat the re-release of Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri’s Rockstar, which recently grossed over 10 crore in India in 38 days. If it continues to maintain the momentum, Laila Majnu could well surpass this figure, adding another feather to its cap.

Laila Majnu Re-Release Day-Wise Gross Collection

Day 1: 30 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 1.15 crore

Day 4: 70 lakh

Day 5: 85 lakh

Total: 3.75 crore

Laila Majnu, when released in 2018, went largely unnoticed. However, its re-release is proving to be a different story, with box office trends suggesting it could have a long run ahead. The film’s ability to maintain its momentum despite upcoming releases – Stree 2, Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein, will be crucial in determining its final box office tally.

