Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is off to a flying start, shattering box office records even before its release. The Maddock Films’ horror-comedy has amassed a staggering amount in advance bookings, outpacing Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Keep reading to learn more!

Competing against Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa, Stree 2 has emerged as the clear frontrunner. As of 9:30 AM on August 14, Stree 2’s day-one collections stand at 11.60 crore in advance bookings, excluding paid previews, securing the title of the biggest opening day advance for a Hindi film in 2024.

The film’s impressive pre-sales have surpassed those of high-budget blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD (8.59 crore) and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (8.60 crore). With over 300,000 tickets already sold, Stree 2 is poised to break even more records.

With one more day to go, the film’s advance bookings could surpass 15 crore, potentially even surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. If it does, Stree 2 will have the biggest advance for a Bollywood title since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Such unprecedented demand indicates a massive opening day, with estimates ranging from 30 crore net and beyond.

With strong buzz and overwhelming audience anticipation, Stree 2 is all set to dominate the box office this Independence Day 2024 weekend.

For those who don’t know, the film is a sequel to Stree, released in 2018. The first installment opened to mostly positive reviews and became a surprise hit, earning 129.67 crore at the Indian box office. With such glory in the past, the sequel has generated significant interest on the ground.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

