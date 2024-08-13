Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary‘s Laila Majnu is working like magic at the box office. The film that offered a beautiful story of timeless lovers was initially released in the year 2018 and did not receive much love in the theaters. Directed by Sajid Ali and written by Imtiaz Ali, the film has been re-released in the theaters.

Laila Majnu Re-Release Box Office Day 4

In four days, the film has surprisingly crossed the entire lifetime collection of the initial release. In 2018, the heartbreaking romantic drama earned 2.18 crore at the box office. But currently, the film has collected 2.65 crore in four days.

Passes The Monday Test

Laila Majnu opened at 30 lakh at the box office on Friday and collected 75 lakh on day 2. The collection jumped further on Sunday, bringing 1 crore. The re-release passed the Monday test at the box office, earning 60 lakh and bringing a total of 2.65 crore, crossing the lifetime collection of 2018’s initial release!

Almost 30% Higher Footfalls

Surprisingly, Triptii Dimri‘s film has even registered record-breaking ticket sales as well. When the film was initially released in 2018, it sold almost 155K in its entire lifetime run. However, in four days, the film has surpassed 200K ticket sales, which is just a magic unfolding on the ticket window.

The re-release of films started as an experiment view years ago but is turning into a very successful phenomenon with re-releases of Rockstar, Ghilli, Jab We Met, and others churning out great numbers at the box office and making new records. Hopefully, Laila Majnu stays despite three big Hindi releases arriving on August 15!

