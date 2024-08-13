Marvel is rejoicing after their Deadpool & Wolverine as it crossed the one-billion-dollar mark after a long time. The last movie to achieve this feat was Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. The movie is also moving swiftly at the North American box office and earned winning numbers on its 3rd weekend. It has surpassed another MCU movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and is now the 6th biggest MCU movie ever in the US.

The Avengers movie was released in 2015. It introduced Vision, Wanda Maximoff, and Pietro Maximoff to the MCU and is the second Avengers movie in the franchise. The movie was directed by Joss Whedon and featured Ultron as the main villain. Some fans considered him one of the best villains in the MCU. Keep scrolling for the deets.

With Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman finally officially joined the MCU. Other characters, such as Channing Tatum as Gambit and Jennifer Garner as Elektra, also joined the MCU. The movie successfully entertained fans in cinemas. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that the MCU movie clocked in an impressive $53.8 million on its third weekend, registering the 12th biggest third-three-day weekend ever.

Deadpool & Wolverine has dropped 44.4% only from last weekend. The movie has reached a $493.9 million cume at the North American box office. It has surpassed the other MCU movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, which collected $459 million in its entire run in the US. The 2024 movie has also surpassed Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace‘s $487.6 million domestic haul. It has become the 22nd highest-grossing film ever in the US. In the MCU, Deadpool 3 is the 6th biggest film ever at the North American box office.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Marvel Biggie is expected to pass the $500 million mark tonight and aim for a $630 million—$670 million run on the domestic turf. Meanwhile, globally, Deadpool & Wolverine is still lagging behind Avengers: Age of Ultron, as the 2015 movie collected $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. Deadpool 3 has collected $1.03 billion globally.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office details, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): Continues Its Glorious Run By Surpassing Margot Robbie’s Barbie Worth $635 Million+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News