Pixar’s animation Inside Out 2 is not budging from raking in collections and smashing records at the box office. At the North American box office, the film has now surpassed Barbie’s numbers to become the eleventh highest-grossing film of all time in the US. It is absolutely unstoppable, even after grossing over $1.5 billion globally. The Inside Out sequel is not showing any signs of leaving the theatres. Keep scrolling for more.

The Margot Robbie starrer movie by Greta Gerwig, also starring Ryan Gosling, was released last year, and it was one of the biggest movies of 2023. Despite clashing against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the movie had beaten the Cillian Murphy-led magnum opus. The Pixar animation is currently the highest-grossing film of 2024, and it dethroned Dune: Part Two in no time from the top spot.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Inside Out 2 collected a whopping $5 million on its ninth three-day weekend. It is enjoying a spectacular time in the cinemas, with a dip of just 26.5% from last weekend at the North American box office. Compared to Margot Robbie’s Barbie, the 2023 blockbuster collected $3.8 million and faced a drop of 33% on its ninth weekend.

Inside Out 2 lost 415 theatres on Friday and is facing the Marvel biggie Deadpool & Wolverine, too. Still, it has reached the $636.5 million cume in the United States, surpassing Barbie’s $636.2 million run. It is now the 11th highest-grossing film of all time at the United States box office. It is expected to earn $650 million—$655 million in its domestic run.

The Pixar animation has collected $1.594 billion at the worldwide box office so far. Inside Out 2 was released in June and will hit digital platforms on August 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

