Stree 2 is performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office in terms of advance booking and is behaving like a solo release on Independence Day. On the other hand, it’s a close battle between John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. Unfortunately, both these films are witnessing a dull response and are battling just to be better than each other. Let’s find out how they have fared so far in day 1 pre-sales!

Three Bollywood films are arriving at the box office this Independence Day. Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is looking like a hit on arrival and might achieve some mega milestones during its run. On the other hand, the remaining biggies have sent shockwaves due to their poor advance booking performance. It seems that the audience is totally neglecting them amid the storm of Stree 2.

As of 6:30 pm, Vedaa has sold tickets worth 38 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 at the Indian box office. It’s really a shocking trend as the actor is coming back to the big screen after an all-time blockbuster, Pathaan. It seems that despite a powerful trailer, the film has failed to create organic buzz on the ground level.

Coming to Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar’s film is turning out to be another passable affair. Before this, his Sarfira, Mission Raniganj, and other films have witnessed poor advance booking responses, and even this one has sold tickets worth just 32 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) across the nation for day 1.

Khel Khel Mein is slowly catching up with Vedaa, but it’s of no use as both films might earn below 1 crore gross each through advance booking for the opening day.

On the brighter side, the John Abraham starrer has secured over 2500 shows across the nation and is even faring with 18.75% higher day 1 pre-sales than Akshay Kumar’s film. For Khel Khel Mein, the biggest task is to secure a good showcasing at least, as it is currently struggling with just 1500 shows.

