Triptii Dimri is the queen of hearts, but who is the king of her heart? Well, looks like it is model Sam Merchant who has wooed the national crush, as the rumored couple continues to be spotted together on dates and outings.

While neither Triptii nor Sam has ever acknowledged their romance, they have been frequently seen heading out on dates, and have also expressed support and admiration for each other on social media. So who is Triptii Dimri’s rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant? Here are all the interesting deets about him.

Sam Merchant is a Model-Turned-Businessman

Sam Merchant is a Bandra boy from Mumbai who started his career as a model. He made a name for himself in the modeling world by winning the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. However, Sam soon moved on from modeling to start his own business and ventured into the hospitality industry in Goa.

He is the owner of Casa Waters, a luxury beach villa, and Avoure Goa, a venue for events, weddings, and festivities. Sam enjoys huge popularity on Instagram with over 248k followers and seems to be an avid traveler from his social media posts. Apart from Triptii, the former model also hangs out with celebs like Disha Patani and Natasa Stankovic and is the best friend of famous photographer, Rahul Jhangiani.

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant’s Relationship

Triptii has been seen with Sam on several outings over the last few months. They have been friends for at least seven years, as the actress once shared a throwback picture with the former model from their time together in 2017. In March 2024, the rumored couple went on a vacation to Goa together and shared snapshots from the same locations, though not featuring each other.

Sam also appreciated Triptii’s latest release Bad Newz on Instagram, and called the film ‘thoroughly entertaining.’ More recently, the pair was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai and were captured by paparazzi outside an eatery. On the work front, Triptii has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Rajkummar Rao, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, and Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

