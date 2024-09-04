"Amitabh Bachchan Didn't Want Me In The Film, But I Got A Lot Of Praise," Shatrughan Sinha Once Revealed Why His Friendship With Big B Died A Slow Death!

Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha have been one of the best friends in their time. But as they say, two successful lead actors can hardly share a friendship. Though they might be at their best professional synch with each other, personally, there might not be much to emote or share!

So, the same happened with the two stalwarts of the 70’s who turned from friends to foes, all thanks to their professional highs and lows that kept pitting them against each other!

Amitabh Bachchan & Shatrughan Sinha – From Friends To Strangers

However, it was in one of his interviews that Shatrughan Sinha opened up like never before about how his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan died a slow death. “Amitabh is my senior in age, but my junior in films. I was getting myself established, or rather, I was at the fag end of my struggle when he came in and began his own struggle,” the actor confessed.

Shatrughan Sinha’s Acclaim VS Amitabh Bachchan’s Star Power!

In a very early interview with Rediff, Shatrughan Sinha pointed out how the Zanjeer actor did not want him to do some films, one of them being Kala Patthar, where the two starred together. The Kalicharan actor recalled, “Amitabh did not want me to do these films. One was Kaala Pathar, Amitabh didn’t want me to do it, I was in the film much against his wishes. It was unfortunate that though we had been such good friends, he and I hardly spoke during the making of that film. As it turned out, I got a lot of praise for Kaala Pathar. Pretty much the same thing happened with Dostaana.”

The superstar confirmed in the same interview, “I think Kaala Pathar was the last nail in the coffin of our friendship, at least at that stage. And Amitabh decided that from there on, he wouldn’t work with me. A lot of producers thought we made a dynamite pair, but then they came back and asked me to return my signing amount.”

A Heartbreaking Parting Of Ways!

It was a heartbreaking end to a friendship that roared through films like Shaan and Naseeb. The two superstars were the closest of the buddies who shared a secretary once and often hung out at Shatrughan Sinha’s home in Bandstand. From going on double dates to partying in disco, they did it all until one day they succumbed to their stardoms, parting ways and leading separate lives as the superstars, who once were the best of the friends!

