One of the most enduringly fascinating stories in Bollywood is the one about megastar Amitabh Bachchan and yesteryear actress Rekha. The two celebrities forged a close friendship while filming Do Anjaane. Amitabh Bachchan was married at the time but yet rumored to have had a secretive and successful affair. Their alleged relationship gained even more attention while Ganga Ki Saugandh was being filmed as the duo grew closer during that time.

Meanwhile, when Rekha showed up at Neetu and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding wearing sindoor and mangalsutra, everyone was taken by surprise and there were rumors that the actress and Bachchan had secretly tied the knot.

The rumors of their affair gained momentum when Yash Chopra, the director of Silsila, disclosed that he was concerned about how Amitabh and Rekha’s relationship would affect their onscreen chemistry. For the unversed, Silsila was based on a love triangle starring Amitabh, Jaya, and Rekha in key roles.

Even though they were rumored to be very close, their relationship started to fall apart after Silsila was finished. According to reports, the duo parted ways when Rekha wanted Amitabh to marry her, but he wouldn’t leave Jaya. Both Bachchan and Rekha decided not to collaborate on any more movies together.

In an interview, Rekha revealed that after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Amitabh Bachchan told filmmakers he would not work with her, and when she asked him about it, he simply said, “I’m not going to say anything. Do not ask me about it.”

In 1990, Rekha’s life tragically changed when she tied the knot with businessman Mukesh Aggarwal. Because of Aggarwal’s mental health problems and eventual suicide, the marriage was short-lived. Rekha endured severe criticism and shame after his family unjustly placed the blame on her.

In spite of this, her alleged romance with Amitabh Bachchan is still a deeply felt and important chapter in Bollywood history. Their intense but tumultuous romance reflected the challenges they both faced on a personal level.

