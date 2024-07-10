Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, but more than that, he is a genuinely charming person with humility. His female co-stars always praise his courteous behavior. From Juhi Chawla to Kajol and Deepika Padukone, male actors praise his wit and humbleness. Senior actress Rekha once shared an incident about SRK that touched the Umrao Jaan star’s heart, and it might be one of the best things you’d read today if you are an SRKian. Scroll below for more.

Shah Rukh made a comeback like a true King last year with three successful movies—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is an inspiration for many people and has taught them that with hard work and dedication, everyone can achieve their dreams. Meanwhile, Rekha is one of the most accomplished actresses of yesteryear, renowned for her timeless beauty and grace.

In 2017, Rekha was invited to an event to felicitate Shah Rukh Khan with the Yash Chopra Memorial Award. Shatrughan Sinha and Padmini Kolhapure also spoke about Shah Rukh at the event. During the speech, the Silsila actress used Gulzar’s Shayari to express her thoughts about the Jawan star. She then shared a heartwarming story about Bollywood’s King Khan, which proves why millions love and adore him.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Rekha recalled the incident and said, “We were traveling to some show, and we were on the airplane. I was so tired of working day and night.” She continued, “I had almost gone off to sleep when I was woken up by sounds of ‘Rekha ji, Rekha ji please uthiye na! Rekha ji. Khidki niche kijiye na aur Bahar dekhiye nazara kitna khoobsurat, sunset hai. Use baad so jaaiyega [Please wake up, roll down your window. It’s such a beautiful sunset outside. You can go back to sleep after that]’.”

Rekha continued, “I did not see the sunset but turned around in slow motion, looked at him. It was Shah Rukh Khan. I looked into his eyes and felt bhaiyya, ye humari biradari ka insaan hai [He’s a man of my kind].”

There are several other similar stories about when Shah Rukh Khan’s humility touched others, and they were swayed by his charm, just like Rekha.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani‘s Dunki, which is available on Netflix.

