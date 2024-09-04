Sonakshi is one the talented actresses in Bollywood. The actress was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The web series is currently streaming on Netflix. The actress candidly shared about what she asked for her remuneration in Dabbang.

Recently, in Raj Shamnai’s podcast, she was questioned about how much money she earns, and Sonakshi replied, “I really don’t know because I don’t count it.” She further shared an incident about how clueless she was when it comes to financial matters. The actress then said her parents take care of her finances but now she has also started taking interest in it.

Sonakshi said, “I will tell you a very funny story about my movie. So they signed me for it and everything was done, almost ready to go. So, everybody was there including Salman , Arbaaz and my parents. So, Salman asked me, ‘How much do you want for your movie?’ I was 21 and I was like ‘Give me a Blackberry’ and they all burst laughing. He asked me how much I wanted to be paid for my first movie and I said I wanted a phone. So, that ‘s how much I really don’t care.

Further, when the host asked what makes Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan such a superstar, she replied that they connect with the audience and their commitment to their work. Speaking in particular about Salman Khan, she said that he is very carefree and committed at the same time.

The actress said, “He is very carefree and committed, it’s a paradox. It’s full of contradictions. I don’t know how to explain it, but I have seen him, he doesn’t care about iska kya hoga, uska kya hoga. He is just so carefree, he does exactly what he wants on his time, but he is also just so committed to his work . It’s very strange, I really don’t know what it is but it is what it is. “

Must Read: Why Did Rekha & Amitabh Bachchan Split? Umrao Jaan Once Revealed, “He Said, I Am Not Going To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News