Whenever we hear the words Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the first thing that comes to our mind is the Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 2017 romcom. The film dealt with the subject of erectile dysfunction and was well received by the audience. However, did you know before Ayushmann Khurrana, a popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had featured in a TV show with the same title?

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Much before RS Prasanna’s movie was made, actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada had featured in a popular sitcom Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (also spelt as Savadhan). The show which ran from 2002 to 2004 was telecast on Sahara One Channel, which later got renamed to Sahara Manoranjan.

Advertisement

The first episode of this series was introduced by Paresh Rawal. The show revolves around the residents of Navratna Society, some of which are keen to get married, while some are regretting their matrimony. Incidentally, just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gokuldham Society, all the action in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan show revolves around Navratna Society.

Besides Dilip Joshi, the serial also featured famous TV actors Amit Mistry, and Sumeet Raghavan popularly known as Sahil from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Here’s a glimpse of the show.

While Joshi attained worldwide fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he has done a lot of other good shows in the past including Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Kudkudiya House No 43. He has also played smaller parts in iconic films like, Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Meanwhile, in an interview recently Dilip Joshi had opened up about overuse of explicit language in certain shows on OTT platforms. While speaking to Sorabh Pant, he had said, “On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary. Like I saw Bandish Bandits recently, and it was wonderful. It had wonderful performances, and Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy gave superb music. But there is one character in it who is himself not comfortable to give gaalis. That was really funny.”

The weekend has begun, and if you are in the mood to watch some clean comedy then Joshi’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is your show or Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is always a choice!

Must Read: Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar Resuming Work Amid #MeToo Allegations: “People Are Asking Justice For Sushant, Where Is The Justice For Me?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube