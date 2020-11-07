After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman has found himself in a legal soup as well. The model-actor who posted a naked photo on his birthday was all over the headlines. The same picture has turned out to be a reason behind a complaint filed against him. Soman is booked for spreading obscenity and below are all the details about the same.

For the unversed, marking his 55th birthday on November 4, Milind posted a picture that he shot on a beach in Goa. The photo featured him running while the waters were in the background. What triggered netizens in many ways was the fact that Soman was naked in the photo. The move, while was appreciated at the beginning, drew a lot of criticising attention later. Thanks to the Poonam Pandey obscenity row around the same time.

Now as we speak, reports on various portals say that Milind Soman has been booked by the Goa Police for shooting obscene photos and also sharing them on social media. A case under IPC Section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act has been filed.

The reports say that the complaint was registered by Goa Suraksha Manch. Talking to ANI, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa said, “An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media.”

Meanwhile, recently before Milind Soman, we also saw model Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay being arrested by the Goa Police. The two were booked under the same charges of promoting obscenity and sharing the same on social media. Poonam was bailed out on the same day.

After Poonam Pandey’s arrest, many pointed out how biased the move was. Screenwriter Apurva Asrani also called out people who asked for Poonam’s arrest but celebrated when Milind Soman did the same thing.

In his tweets, Asrani wrote, “Poonam Pandey & # Milind Soman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble–for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women.”

