Milind Soman Running N*de On A Goan Beach Sets The Internet On Fire Making Everyone Drool!





Advertisement

Milind Soman is one handsome hunk of this industry. He is ageing like a fine wine who we cannot get enough of. Well, the actor always makes his fans drool over his perfectly chiselled body.

Today again, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, the fitness enthusiast treated all his fans with a picture of his bare body. Well, bare is an understatement, it will be apt to call it a n*de picture. Read below to check out the picture.

Advertisement

To celebrate his birthday, Milind Soman headed to Goa with wife Ankita Konwar. A while back, the actor took to his social media pages and shared a photo running n*de at the beach. The photo is clicked by none other than his wife and Milind posted it with a happy caption.

Milind Soman actor wrote, “Happy birthday to me. 55 and running! @5Earthy.” Check out the million-dollar picture below:

Well, this is not the first time Milind went n*de in public. He featured in a controversial print ad wherein he posed nude with model Madhu Sapre with a python around their neck. This too was a bold move for that time. The actor captioned this image as, “Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while :) its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today.” Check out this picture below:

Another image shared by Milind Soman shows the model sitting on his haunches in an area surrounded by trees completely in the n*de. Milind shared that the image was from 1991. Have a look at it below:

Well talking about today’s post, at 55, many would shy to even remove their shirts. But, Milind being the way he is, did not even think twice before donning his birthday suit. We wonder what a sight it must be for all the onlookers at the beach!

Now you tell us your thoughts on seeing Milind Soman in his birthday suit.

Must Read: Karishma Prakash No Longer Associated With KWAN Or Deepika Padukone, CEO Confirms

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube