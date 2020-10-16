Milind Soman Starrer Captain Vyom Getting A Reboot; Read Deets!

Here is outstanding news for the 90s kids. Your favourite show Captain Vyom that starred Milind Soman is all set to make a comeback on screen in a completely new avatar. The original series enjoyed a huge fan base at that time. The creator of the show Ketan Mehta, who helmed the sci-fi superhero series back in the day has spilled the beans on the ‘exciting development’ of the project. Read the article to know more.

Captain Vyom first aired on TV in 1998. The show starred Milind Soman, Kartika Rane and Arav Chowdharry in the leading roles.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ketan Mehta said, “It is after 20 years that we are reinventing that concept. Captain Vyom was the first Indian sci-fi series, and an entire generation of kids enjoyed it at that time. It was also India’s first encounter with the space age. Now, with India getting into space, it is an incredible concept to be reinvented for the younger generation.”

Ketan Mehta thinks that this is the perfect time to reboot Captain Vyom. He said, “We are perfectly placed to reimagine the mythological and supernatural elements of the show. So, a fresh Indian perspective to the space age should be exciting.”

There is no doubt that the Milind Soman starter Captain Vyom was much ahead of its time when it was made. Ketan Mehta also opened up on the technology used in the series at that time. He said “Captain Vyom was the beginning of visual effects in India. It was the first such show and since then, the entire scenario has changed. India has emerged as a strong player in the animation game. The visual effects industry has really developed in the last 20 years. So, we are ready to create content for the global audiences. It is time that we took the big leap in the world of science fiction.”

