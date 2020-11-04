Kangana Ranaut BLASTS Maharashtra Govt Over Arnab Goswami’s Arrest: “Aapne Unko Maara Hai, Baal Noche Hai”

In a shocking turn of events, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police. The arrest happened on Wednesday morning. As we all know, Kangana Ranaut always raises her voice against such incidents. Since Arnab was in her good books, the actress had to take a stand.

Advertisement

Arnab was arrested in connection to an old abetment to suicide case that was registered in 2018. Republic TV alleged that Arnab was assaulted by the Mumbai Police and was forcefully taken to Raigad. Continue reading further to know Kangana’s reaction on the same.

Advertisement

As per reports in ANI, Arnab Goswami said that the Mumbai Police physically assaulted his mother-in-law and father-in-law, son, and wife. Now, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a video of her addressing the Maharashtra government. She cited examples of fighters who were silenced for their free speech. She said that today Arnab was assaulted and arrested, but people will keep speaking up. If one person’s voice is silenced, many others will raise their voice.

Kangana Ranaut went on to say, “I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami’s home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech.” She also asked why he got angry on being called penguin, ‘Pappu Sena’ and ‘Sonia Sena’.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Message for Maharashtra government @republic #Arnab #ArnabWeAreWithYou #ArnabGoswami.” Check out the video below:

Kangana Ranaut even took to her Twitter account and tweeted, “Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai?Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai.” Check out her tweet below:

Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai?Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai #ArnabGoswami https://t.co/QcBPTnaUoR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami has reportedly been detained in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik. The case for abetment of suicide was filed in Raigad, and the family alleged that the suicide was over non-payment of bills.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s statements?

Must Read: Mehndi Actor Faraaz Khan Passes Away, Heartbroken Pooja Bhatt Says “The Void He Has Left Behind Will Be Impossible To Fill”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube