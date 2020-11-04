Arnab Goswami Arrested: From Scam 1992 To Kangana Ranaut & Salman Khan Memes – Netizens Are Unstoppable!

Amid the Sushant Singh Rajput case, one media channel that created a lot of noise was Republic TV. Trouble began when several filmmakers including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan amongst others filed a case over several media channels over media trial. Now, in the latest happening, journalist Arnab Goswami has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

It was today morning when Mumbai Police went to Arnab’s place to arrest him. Pictures and video of the same have been going viral all across the media. Sitting in a police van, the journalist claimed that he was physically assaulted by the goons. The arrest took place in connection with the 2018 suicide abetment case.

For the unversed, it has been alleged that Arnab Goswami and Republic TV allegedly abetted a 53-year-old interior designer to commit suicide. Her mother too gave up her life over non-payment of dues by the news channel. The arrest has left the netizens divided with many sharing memes featuring Phir Hera Pheri, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Tiger Shroff’s WAR dialogues amongst others.

A user took to Twitter and joked about how Salman Khan is amongst the crowd to mockingly appeared outside the jail to witness Arnab Goswami’s arrest. Another made fun of Kangana Ranaut for constantly supporting the journalist and his actions.

Netizens have left no stoned unturned and made the entire incident a meme circus. Some even mocked the next possible individuals who might be arrested using a Hera Pheri meme.

Check out some of the viral memes below:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut a while back shared a video on Arnab Goswami’s arrest. The actress claimed that the journalist was assaulted with his hair been pulled by Mumbai Police amid other assault.

Kangana in the video could be heard saying, “I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami’s home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech.”

