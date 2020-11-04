Actor Aly Goni will soon be entering Bigg Boss 14 and we can’t keep calm! Not only will he be joining his rumoured girlfriend actor Jasmin Bhasin there, which makes his entry interesting, but the show is in dire need of a hottie like Aly! Don’t you agree? Here’s why we are waiting!

Advertisement

-Aly ‘s new avatar!

It is safe to say that Aly is one of the most good looking men in the industry. What’s more? Well, he is now sporting a clean-shaven look, one that he hasn’t had for a while, thanks to his new web debut Zidd. We have got a glimpse of him in the promos and we love his new look! Don’t you?

-Jasmin Bhasin’s knight in shining armour is here!

Advertisement

There have been reports of Jasmin and Aly dating since ages and although the actors have denied these romantic link-ups, it’s clear that they are good friends! In fact, even in the Bigg Boss 14 promo, Aly refers to Jasmin as his BFF! Now, for those of you who aren’t following the show, Jasmin was recently very upset because of a comment made by her co-contestant Rahul Vaidya and has been feeling quite low since then. We hope Aly’s entry cheers her up!

-The show needs good looking men!

Nishant Singh Malkhani is out and the show is lacking in the looks sector majorly, don’t you agree? Well, Aly’s surely going to be changing that. His ruggedly handsome looks and well-chiselled body are surely going to add some glamour element to the show!

-We get to watch him perform tasks again!

We loved Aly in Khatron Ke Khiladi and watching him perform tasks was a treat. There are very few artists who are so dedicated and passionate about their work, even if it is in a reality show. His never-giving up spirit was very inspiring. Now, once again, we get to see him doing tasks in Bigg Boss 14, and we love it!

-His carefree attitude and sense of humour!

Be it his interviews or his public appearances, Aly is known for his carefree approach to things and his amazing sense of humour. And it is no secret that the show desperately needs that at the moment!

Well, here’s wishing Aly all the luck in the world for Bigg Boss 14!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Controversial Dialogue “Ae Paagal Aurat” Was Banned & Dilip Joshi REVEALS The Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube