Saif Ali Khan is a proud father. Sara Ali Khan, his daughter from first wife Amrita Singh has already created a mark in Bollywood. Now it is time for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan to take a plunge in his career.

Ibrahim desired to be in the films since quite a long time. A fine cricketer like his grandfather the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Ibrahim had a choice of making a career of cricket or acting. But he has opted for the latter and father is all for it.

According to reports in Spotboye, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting career. He said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is already a popular actress. It remains to be seen whether Ibrahim Ali Khan can create a similar mark in the industry or not? Well, we understand the pressure he will have to deal with when he enters the industry. With a superstar mother Amrita Singh, Rockstar dad Saif and talented sister Sara, too much is expected from him.

We have never heard from Amrita Singh regarding Ibrahim choosing acting as a profession. But, we know that she is definitely a very supportive mother. Just like we see her standing by Sara’s side, we are sure that Amrita will be with the young Khan lad as well.

Even though Ibrahim Ali Khan has not entered the glamour industry, he is quite popular. Sister Sara Ali Khan keeps sharing fun photos and videos of her brother on social media. Apart from this, Ibrahim’s striking similarity in looks with father Saif Ali Khan has already grabbed all eyeballs.

Now, what do you think about Ibrahim making his Bollywood debut?

