India is one of those countries where we have seen racism from a very young age. Even the most elite societies here tend to comment on your colour and we often wonder that education after all cannot nurture one’s mindset. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is finally speaking up on #EndColourism and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor are all applauding their friend.

The 20-year-old shared a long post on Instagram which was really empowering and her friends from across the Bollywood fraternity are applauding her decision to come forward and address the issue.

Suhana Khan shared a long caption along with the pictures that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

Her post continued reading, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”

As soon as Suhana Khan‘s post went viral on Instagram, director Zoya Akhtar commented, “Thank you for sharing this. It’s only self hate that makes people want to demean others. In any case we can’t take criticism from people we wouldn’t go for advise. A racist only defines themselves so you be you beautiful one. You are unstoppable.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan commented hi5’s on his friend’s post. Suhana’s cousin, Aliya Chhiba wrote, “so proud of you!! This is amazing.. love you.” Her BFF, Shanaya Kapoor also commented on the post and wrote, “Queen”.

