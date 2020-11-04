2020 is turning out to be a dark year with each passing month. In a sad turn of event, Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan has left for his heavenly abode after battling for life for a long time. The news of his demise was confirmed by Pooja Bhatt, who has been super active in helping the late actor getting help. Below is everything you need to know about the same.

For the unversed, Faraaz was battling a lot of severe health issues. The actor had a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest, which led to two-three consecutive seizures. Last month the news broke in that Khan was admitted in a hospital in Bangalore. Pooja had shed light on his condition and shared constant updates about his health.

About Faraaz Khan’s demise, Pooja Bhatt on her official Twitter handle wrote, “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill (sic).”

To help Faraaz Khan fund his treatment his family had also started a fundraiser. Several big wigs from Bollywood had also contributed to the same. Apart from Pooja Bhatt, Salman Khan also came ahead to help the ailing actor.

As per News18, the family in a statement said, “Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia.”

Faraaz Khan is most popularly known for his characters in Rani Mukerji led Mehndi and Fareb. Our deepest condolences to the family and we pray that Faraaz’s soul rests in peace.

