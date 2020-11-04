Katrina Kaif’s Spirit Animal Is SUNSHINE & This New Insta Upload Proves The Same!

Katrina Kaif is someone whose presence from afar will give you all happy vibes. The Bharat actress is back to action and shared it with her 44 million followers on Instagram, a while ago.

Advertisement

Katrina is quite active on social media these days and keeps treating her fans with new pictures and videos of herself.

Advertisement

The Bharat actress just shared a pretty picture of herself looking like her own sunshine and captioned it, “Mood 🌞 💛🟡 sooo happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday ….( missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is 😌)”

Katrina Kaif looks pretty as a flower here.

The Jagga Jasoos actress is wearing a mini yellow short dress with a plunging neckline and detailed frilled sleeves. The dress has a chic belt and with Katrina’s million-dollar smile is adding the right kind of glam to the entire outfit.

For makeup, Katrina has kept it subtle with flushed pink cheeks, smokey eyes and nude lips. She kept her hair open with her signature look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie was announced amid the pandemic and the actors shared the pictures on their respective social media platforms.

Besides Phone Bhoot, Katrina will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next which is going to be a superhero flick. It’s going to be really huge as the reports suggested.

Talking to Mid-Day about the movies, Ali said, “We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries. We’ll shoot a chunk of the film in India. We need mountainous terrain for those portions and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.”

Talking about Katrina’s character in the film, the director said, “My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep.”

We can’t wait to see Katrina Kaif donning a superhero avatar!

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Hints Son Ibrahim Ali Will Soon Make His Bollywood Debut, Read On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube