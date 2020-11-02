Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is flaunting her new airport look amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and she did not forget safety while putting out the style statement.

Advertisement

Katrina, who recently resumed work, shared a picture of herself at the airport on Instagram.

Advertisement

“Safety first…outfits not bad either,” Katrina Kaif wrote along with the picture.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the image, Katrina Kaif can be seen posing at the airport while donning a white coloured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit. She is also seen wearing a white face mask and a face shield, in sync with the preventive protocols amid the ongoing virus crisis.

On the work front, Katrina‘s next release is Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama “Sooryavanshi“, starring Akshay Kumar. She has also recently signed “Phone Bhoot“, a horror-comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Must Read: Diwali 2020: No Parties By Amitabh Bachchan & Ekta Kapoor This Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube