As Sooryavanshi Gets Postponed To 2021, Fans Say They Support The Decision – Check Out The Poll Results

As a big development recently, the makers of Sooryavanshi decided to postpone the film yet again. The Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer was earlier scheduled to release in March 2020 but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date was decided to be Diwali 2020.

However, since the theatres are just going to open now and the market has its own uncertainty, the makers of Soroyavanshi decided to postpone the film again.

Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar confirmed that while they will release Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s ’83 on Christmas only, Sooryavanshi will be postponed to 2021.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said that the studio does not want to shift Ranveer Singh’s ’83 from its Christmas release. It will stay there. As for Sooryavanshi, the studio is having a word with the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer to decide a possible date. It will be between January to March 2021.

“We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March,” Shibasish Sarkar said.

While it’s too difficult to wait for the film anymore, we asked fans if they film the same as well. We at Koimoi conducted a poll in which we asked people to tell us if they support the decision or not. And it seems people support the decision of postponing the film.

The poll received a total of 333 votes. While 114 readers voted a “No” which means they want to see the film now, 219 supported the decision and said “Yes”. Check out the results below:

Polls Do You Support The Sooryavanshi Makers For Postponing The Film To 2021? Yes (66%, 219 Votes)

No (34%, 114 Votes) Total Voters: 333

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section.

Sooryavanshi is 4th instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. The first film was Singham. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal, the film released back in 2011. Then in 2014, Singham Returns released as a sequel. This time Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced Kajal. In 2018, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba released which set the box office on fire. The film had Sara Ali Khan in lead along with Ranveer Singh. Akshay Kumar made a cameo as Sooryavanshi in the film. Now in Sooryavanshi, both Singham and Simmba will be making a guest appearance.

