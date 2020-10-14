Angoor Remake: After Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Ropes In The Leading Lady As Well?

It was just yesterday we shared with you how Rohit Shetty is all set to kickstart his much talked about Angoor Remake. It was reported that the filmmaker is keen to take Ranveer Singh in a lead role in the comedy film and now there’s another update.

As per the latest development, Rohit may have found his leading lady as well and she is none other than Jacqueline Fernandez.

According to Filmfare report, Rohit Shetty is keen to have Jacqueline Fernandez in lead role against Ranveer Singh. While nothing is confirmed yet if it happens it will be yet another comedy for Jacqueline after Housefull series, Judwaa 2 and others.

Meanwhile talking about Ranveer Singh being cast in the film by Rohit Shetty, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit Shetty has been trying to make Angoor remake for a while now and it is finally happening now with Ranveer Singh stepping into Sanjeev Kumar’s shoes.”

Talking about how things with Shah Rukh Khan didn’t materialise, the source added, “Rohit Shetty had planned to revisit Angoor in 2015 with Shah Rukh Khan in lead, however, things didn’t materialize and the two collaborated on Dilwale. After that, he got busy with Golmaal Again, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He has now got the much-needed break in the Covid pandemic, and he utilised the time to fine-tune and rework on the script of Angoor adaptation.”

The source also shared that Ranveer will be playing a double role in the film and said, “It will be a double role for Ranveer, and it will be a first in this space for Ranveer. They are planning it as the biggest Bollywood comedy till date,”

Giving more details about the project, the source added, “Bol Bachchan was essentially inspired by Golmaal, rather a commercial take on Golmaal. The same way, even Angoor is more of an adaptation in the present time, and Rohit is just retaining the basic premise of how two identical twins lead to confusion. It is currently being scripted and the final draft is expected to be locked soon. Following which they will move on to the other aspects of pre-production, including signing other actors of the ensemble.”

Angoor is a classic comedy which released back in 1982. Directed by Gulzar, the film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma, Moushumi Chatterjee & Deepti Naval in lead among others.

Are you excited for this one? Let us know in the comments section.

